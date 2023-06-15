INDIA

Security breach during Nitish Kumar’s morning walk in Patna

An errant biker breached the security of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was out for a morning walk on Thursday.

While Chief Minister Kumar was on a walk outside his 7 circular road residence, a speeding biker barged into his security. The Chief Minister had to jump on the pedestrian path to save himself.

Security officers, including the commandos of Special Security Group (SSG) and Patna police, managed to nab the biker who was subjected to intense questioning.

Meanwhile, the CMO has summoned SSG commandant Hari Mohan Shukla and Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra at its one Anne marg office for clarification.

The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to find previous activities of the biker.

In 2018, Nitish Kumar was given Z-plus security with the commandos of SSG forming the closest circle around the CM. They are just like SPG commandos of prime ministers.

Besides, commandos of Bihar military police, followed by local police also provide the security to the chief ministers.

In any public event, around 50 security personnel are around him watching every movement of strangers.

