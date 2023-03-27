Karnataka Police have arrested two students from Bengaluru and are grilling them for violating security during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said on Monday.

The arrested persons are identified as Imran and Zibran, both students from Bengaluru and residents of Neelasandra. The incident took place on Sunday late night when Shah was reaching HAL Airport to take return flight to New Delhi after participating in the core committee meeting at the party headquarters in Bengaluru.

The accused students had violated rules and travelled along with convoy of Amit Shah from Safina Plaza to Manipal Centre after entering the stretch of the road suddenly from nowhere. The bikers had continued to ride even as police men tried to stop them for 300 meters.

The police stopped them at the Manipal Centre and took one of them into custody. Another managed to escape but the police arrested him later.

Police sources explained that the students had come in one way and panicked after seeing the policemen. The preliminary investigations have suggested that both students do not have any criminal background or intent. However, taking no chances, the police have taken up a probe.

Bharatinagar Police have registered a case in this regard against students under IPC Sections 353 for obstructing the duty of a government official and 279 for rash and negligent driving.

An incident of security breach was also reported during the roadshow of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in Davanagere district of Karnataka. The incident took place when Modi was brought in an open vehicle from the helipad.

Earlier on January 14, Kunal Dhongadi, a boy, had breached security to garland the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later he had stated that PM Modi is god in Hubballi. “He is not an ordinary human being. I am his fan and want to meet him,” he had said.

