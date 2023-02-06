WORLD

Security coordination with Israel still halted: Palestinian President

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the decisions of the leadership will continue to be implemented, including halting security coordination with Israel.

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday at the presidential headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah with chiefs of Palestinian security apparatuses, Xinhua news agency reported citing state media as saying.

He underlined that the leadership’s decisions “aim to protect the rights and national interests of the Palestinian people.”

The previous day, Ramallah officials had said that the Palestinian leadership “is facing international pressure to resume security coordination with Israel”.

Last month, the Palestinian leadership decided to stop security coordination with Israel and go to international institutions after Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied northern West Bank on January 26 and killed nine Palestinians and wounded 16 others.

A day later, a gunman opened fire on people near a synagogue at a Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem, killing at least seven people.

Since early January, some 35 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing violence.

More than 170 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank in 2022, and at least 29 have been killed in January this year, according to figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to the UN, 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2006.

