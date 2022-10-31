WORLD

Security Council extends mandate of UN Assistance Mission in Somalia

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to extend the mandate and tasks of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) for one year, until October 31, 2023.

Resolution 2657 was adopted by a vote of 14 in favour to none against with one abstention (China), Xinhua news agency reported.

In his explanatory remarks after the vote, Dai Bing, the Charge d’affaires at the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said China supports the extension of UNSOM’s mandate.

However, in the draft resolution, there’s still need for improvement on issues such as protection of civilians, humanitarian access and protection of children, he noted.

“And the future direction of the efforts needs to be clarified,” Dai added.

In the resolution, the Security Council affirms that it will keep the situation in Somalia under review and “be prepared to review the provisions contained in this resolution,” in light of the evolution of political developments and the situation in the country.

The UNSOM was created in June 2013 by the Security Council to support state building and peace building in Somalia.

20221101-043803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Multiple people shot in Washington, D.C.

    Belarus reports 943 new Covid-19 cases, total nears 400,000

    Mandalay shootout Worries Myanmar Junta

    2+2 leaders discuss expanding cooperation to new areas of defence, geography