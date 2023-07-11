INDIA

Security Council renews mandate of UN Hodeidah mission

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) for another year, till July 14, 2024.

By adopting Resolution 2691, the Security Council on Monday reaffirmed its endorsement of the agreement reached in Sweden by the government of Yemen and the Houthis on the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, while reiterating its call on the parties to work cooperatively to implement all its provisions.

The resolution also recalled ongoing Houthi hindrances to UNMHA freedom of movement, including patrols, and stressed “the need to facilitate increased and unhindered UNMHA patrolling”.

It requested the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report to the Security Council on a monthly basis on progress regarding the implementation of the resolution, and to present to the council a further review of UNMHA at least one month before the mission’s mandate is due to expire, Xinhua news agency reported.

UNMHA was established by the Security Council in January 2019, after an agreement was reached between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group in Stockholm, Sweden, in December 2018 to oversee the cessation of military activities in the Hodeidah region.

2023071037149

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tata Open Maharashtra: Marin Cilic pulls out of quarterfinal after knee...

    Is this Ram Rajya, Cong leader asks BJP

    ITC logs Q3 PAT of Rs 5,031 crore, declares interim dividend...

    Delimitation panel report repeat of past discrimination against Kashmir: People’s Conference