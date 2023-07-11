The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) for another year, till July 14, 2024.

By adopting Resolution 2691, the Security Council on Monday reaffirmed its endorsement of the agreement reached in Sweden by the government of Yemen and the Houthis on the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, while reiterating its call on the parties to work cooperatively to implement all its provisions.

The resolution also recalled ongoing Houthi hindrances to UNMHA freedom of movement, including patrols, and stressed “the need to facilitate increased and unhindered UNMHA patrolling”.

It requested the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report to the Security Council on a monthly basis on progress regarding the implementation of the resolution, and to present to the council a further review of UNMHA at least one month before the mission’s mandate is due to expire, Xinhua news agency reported.

UNMHA was established by the Security Council in January 2019, after an agreement was reached between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group in Stockholm, Sweden, in December 2018 to oversee the cessation of military activities in the Hodeidah region.

