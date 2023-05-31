Afghan security forces have discovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province, said a statement of the provincial General Directorate of Intelligence.

The confiscated arms and ammunitions include 19 pieces of Kalashnikovs, an M24 sniper rifle, a PK machine gun, an M16 rifle, thousands of bullets and explosive objects, which have been discovered during operations in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province.

The statement on Wednesday did not mention if anyone has been arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

Similarly, Afghan security forces had also discovered and seized several weapon caches in Kandahar, Nangarhar, and Panjshir provinces over the past couple of weeks.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to collect arms and ammunition from anyone living outside security organs.

