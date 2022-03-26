SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Pakistan: Army

Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists in an operation in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province, an Army statement said.

A soldier was killed and two others were injured during the operation, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday in the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The intelligence-based operation aims to apprehend the terrorists who were involved in recent security incidents in Sibi and its surroundings. They were also linked to a blast in a busy market area in eastern Lahore city in January, the statement said.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition of the terrorists, the statement added.

