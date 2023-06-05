Security forces and mobs destroyed camps of Kuki militants in different districts even as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from different parts of violence-hit Manipur, officials said on Monday.

Police in Imphal said that the angry villagers set fire to an abandoned camp of United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) on Sunday night at Sugnu in Kakching district.

The UKLF cadres have been using the strategically important camp before they move to their intended destinations on operational missions.

Irate villagers were venting their anger after Kuki militants burnt down a large number of abandoned houses, including the residence of former minister and Congress MLA K. Ranjit at Serou in Kakching district on Saturday midnight.

In another incident, combined security forces demolished the base camp of the UKLF at Nazareth at the adjoining areas of Chandel and Kakching districts on Sunday night. Before the destruction of the base camp, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces and UKLF cadres.

Though the security force was able to flush out the suspected Kuki militants from the camp, the extremists managed to escape during the gun battle. A search operation is undergoing in the mountainous areas by the security force.

Meanwhile, reports said that at least three people, including a woman, were killed following the attack of a mob in Imphal West District.

The victims were travelling in two vehicles when the incident occurred at Lamsang on Sunday night.

A state government official in Imphal said that the Army, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police commando and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have continued their search operation to recover the looted arms and to nab the militants.

