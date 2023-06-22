Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that security forces have started working on its plan to wipe out Maoists from its roots in the state.

The minister, who reviewed the preparations of security forces in Maoist-hit district Balaghat on Thursday said, the security forces have prepared plans to target the pipeline supplying money and promoting Maoism through ‘Urban Naxals.’

After chairing a high level meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, additional director general of police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar, and ADGP Ashok Awasthi, the Home Minister while talking to mediapersons said “State police and Hawk Force commandos are working well and the government has been successful in effectively controlling Maoist activities in Madhya Pradesh.”

He further stated that to end the ‘Naxal ideology’ from its roots, the security forces have decided to take effective action against ‘Urban Naxalites’ supplying money and promoting the ideology. “Forces have been directed to find out those are indulged in brainwashing to promote their ideology and their different sources of funding by attacking their roots to end the menace,” said Mishra.

The minister also said that Maoists are misusing ammonium nitrate, which is being supplied to farmers as fertiliser, as explosives. “An effective strategy will be chalked out to ensure that the chemical doesn’t reach the Maoists,” he added.

Mishra further stated that in the past 10 months, forces have eliminated or caught a number of Maoists carrying a total reward of Rs 1.5 crore; this reflects how effectively action against them was taken by the cops in the state.

