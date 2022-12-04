Security forces on Saturday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in J&K’s Kishtwar district.

A Defence Ministry statement said, “The Indian Army, along with J&K Police, busted a terrorist hideout in the Nawapachi area of Kishtwar district and seized a large cache of ammunition and war-like stores.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of Army and J&K Police was launched in the Sarkundu area of Marwah, which led to the busting of the hideout. The forces recovered two grenades, two magazines of AK 47, 109 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, 56 rounds of pika, one magazine of .303 rifle, 27 rounds of 303 rifle ammunition, one detonator and one safety fuse.

“This recovery of war-like stores from the sensitive Navapachchi area has delivered a decisive blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists. The operation reiterated the total domination of security forces in Kishtwar district and also showcased the close co-ordination between the Army and J&K Police.”

