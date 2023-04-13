INDIA

Security forces recover Pak drone with arms & ammunition in J&K’s Rajouri

NewsWire
0
0

The security forces recovered a Pakistani drone with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

A Defence ministry spokesman said in a statement on Thursday, “On the intervening night of 12-13 April 2023, the alert troops of Indian Army in coordination with J&K Police recovered a Drone crossing the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan into Indian territory in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.”

The spokesman said that 131 rounds of AK-47, five magazines and Rs two Lakh in cash was also recovered.

“The search operations are currently under progress,” said the ministry official.

20230413-111202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: 3 had heterosexual contact out of 5 monkeypox cases

    Deepening collaboration between Russia and India sustains a multipolar world

    2.4 lakh senior citizens in UP reach out to ‘Elderline’

    Parliamentary panel studying electricity amendment bill, seeks comments within 15 days