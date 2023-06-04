WORLD

Security forces seize arms, ammunition in Afghanistan

Afghan security forces have seized a significant quantity of arms and ammunition during search operations in the eastern Kapisa province, said a news release of the National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel of the national army launched operations in the Nijrab district on Friday and discovered arms and ammunition, including an 82 mm caliber anti-tank gun, two stocks of AK-47, 14 pieces of hand grenades and four pieces of anti-personnel mines, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

In a similar operation, the security forces apprehended three criminals in the northern Balkh province and discovered arms and ammunition.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to collect arms and ammunition from anyone living outside security organs.

According to officials, the security forces have rounded up thousands of arms and ammunition, including tanks, missiles and armored vehicles since the Taliban came to power in August 2021.

