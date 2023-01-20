INDIA

Security guard at Greater Noida society assaulted, 3 held

NewsWire
0
0

A security guard at a society in Greater Noida was allgedly assaulted by three persons, whom he stopped at the entrance gate to ask their addresses.

In a purported video of the incident, making rounds on social media, the accused were seen assaulting the security guard with sticks and rods. Taking cognisance of the matter, the police have arrested three boys.

The alleged incident took place Beta-2 police station area of Greater Noida.

Sharing details, the police said that Prince Nagar, a resident of NRI City Putting Greens Society, who was entering the society with his friends on a scooty, was stopped by the guard at entrance. On which Prince, along with his partner Kavya and Mohammad Ali, assaulted the guard.

All the three accused have been arrested.

20230120-213606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC nixes AAP MLA’s plea against police listing him as...

    Congress protest: Police advises commuters to avoid certain roads

    Visakhapatnam Port Trust celebrates 58th National Maritime Day

    Corruption encourages dysfunctionality in govt, perpetrates economic inefficiency: PM’s Principal Secy