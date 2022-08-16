INDIA

Security guard held in Gurugram for raping minor girl

A security guard was arrested in Gurugram on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions in a residential society in Sector-84.

The suspect, who has been identified as Satnaam, lives in a rented accommodation in Gurugram, the police said.

The victim used to visit her parents’ workplace to help them in their work, the police said.

An officer at Kherki Daula police station said that on Monday, they received a complaint that a girl studying in eighth standard has been raped.

According to the police, the victim’s family – who iron clothes in the housing complex – alleged that the suspect raped her in January after threatening her of snatching her parents’ livelihood by expelling them from the society.

“On Sunday, my daughter told me about the incident, saying that Satnaam raped her many times inside the housing society,” the victim’s mother told the police.

He even tried to lure her by promising to buy a mobile phone and new clothes, but she did not go out of the society with him, she said.

“The accused last raped my daughter on July 7 and also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The accused even molested her in front of me,” the mother told the police.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The suspect was produced in court which sent him to judicial custody, the police said.

