INDIA

Security guard opens fire, e-rickshaw driver killed in Kanpur

NewsWire
0
0

An e-rickshaw driver allegedly died of a bullet wound when a man opened fire in Patel Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The incident happened on Monday evening. Seven other persons were injured in the firing and ruckus that followed.

The accused, Shiv Sagar Shukla, was a security guard, who has been arrested and his weapon seized, said the police on Tuesday.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Chakeri, Amar Nath Yadav, said, “A case of murder has been registered and Shukla is being questioned.”

Shukla was reportedly at loggerheads with his neighbour Pradeep Soni over work on a sewage pipeline in Kachchi Basti Patel Nagar.

Soni alleged that he had approached the Chakeri police and submitted a complaint against Shukla on July 5.

On Monday, when the work on the sewage pipeline was going on, Shukla allegedly fired several shots from his licensed gun.

A bullet fatally hit Sandip Vishwakarma who was standing nearby and also injured two workers Adnan and Mujibur Rehman. Shukla’s family members also threw stones at Soni’s residence, injuring the latter’s sister Khushboo and two others, police added.

2023071137186

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Temple trip, patriotism and slogans: AAP seeks to appropriate BJP’s ‘Hindutva’...

    Women’s Day: How India fights with hidden infertility

    Amit Shah, Nadda, Santosh roll out process of making BJP future-ready

    BJP’s high-level meeting underway in Bhopal