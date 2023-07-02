A private security guard, who kidnapped a four-year-old boy since he had no son, has been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday

DCP, Central District, Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the accused was identified as Jagat Pal.

“He has two daughters. He wanted a son. He saw that children used to play near Yamuna Bridge. After finding an opportunity, he kidnapped the child using a bike which was registered on someone else name,” he said.

As per the DCP, at around 5:30 p.m. on June 30, they received a PCR call at PS IP Estate that a four-year-old child was kidnapped by a motorcyclist from Yamuna Bridge. Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot and inspected the area.

Complainant Mohd Islam stated that his minor son was playing near the Yamuna Bridge with his brother Saddam, 12, when the kidnapping took place.

“As it was reported that the child was taken away on a motorcycle, hence the CCTV cameras installed nearby Yamuna Bridge Vikas Marg and other adjoining roads were scanned thoroughly. The suspect was captured in a camera but the footage was not clearly visible and registration number of the motorcycle was not clearly assessable. Later his motorcycle number was established from the footage of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras installed at Chhatha Ghat,” said the police.

The police said that the motorcycle was found registered in the name of Rashid Ali and a team was sent to his house. However, his brothers said that he had shifted to Rohini and had also sold his bike. Later it was learned that the bike was seen in Mathura road area.

“We conducted a raid in Mathura Road area. A house was searched. The kidnapped child was found from the second floor of the house. The house owner was identified as Jagat Pal. The motorcycle used in crime was also recovered from his house,” said the DCP.

The accused told the police that he was working as a security guard. He told the police that he has two daughters but he wanted a son and hence, had kidnapped the child.

The child was produced before CWC and was restored to the family.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

