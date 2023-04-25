The security and humanitarian situation in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, has reached alarming levels, said a UN spokesman.

Between April 14 and 19, clashes between rival gangs led to the death of nearly 70 people, including 18 women and at least two children, reports Xinhua news agency.

Another 40 people were injured, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, quoted UN humanitarians as saying.

“Our colleagues say that many schools and health centres in the area are now closed. The clashes have also restricted access to essential goods and services,” Haq told a daily press briefing.

In addition to this, torrential rains in the last few weeks have worsened sanitary and living conditions in the neighbourhood.

In one area of Cite Soleil called Brooklyn, garbage carried by the rain is now blocking road access, including for water trucks, he said.

20230425-134602