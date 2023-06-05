The Uttar Pradesh government has released a sum of Rs 24.58 crore to upgrade the security of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

Gadgets that will be installed in the temple premises include an anti-drone system, bulletproof morcha covered from three sides, teaser guns, wedge barriers, bollard system, night vision devices, integrated command and control system devices and many others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is head priest of the temple.

“The state government issued two separate orders regarding release of funds worth Rs 2.30 crore and Rs 22.28 crore for purchase and installation of these devices. The decision to intensify the Gorakhnath temple security was taken earlier after the incident of security breach at the temple by Mumbai IIT pass out chemical engineer Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi on April 4, 2022, but the funds have now been released and very soon the new devices will be installed there,” said a senior government official.

The first order said the security devices to be purchased included four units crash rated wedge barrier (portable auto barrier system), triple unit set of crash rated bollards designed to protect high-target buildings from concerted vehicular attack, one anti-drone system with capacity of static 2000 metre range.

Besides, six thermal cameras with PAN tilt zoom facility, one drone to keep aerial vigil, six units of holographic sight for quick response team for close quarter combat situation, night vision devices for intensified vigil during night hours and three bulletproof morcha for cover full height from three sides and 11 non-lethal teaser guns will also be purchased.

The second government order read that an integrated command and control system devices will be installed at the temple as well as one De-Armer Disruptor (the tool can be configured either as a De Armer for firing a range of solid projectiles or a disruptor for firing a range of fluid and frangible projectiles), wedge barrier and boom barrier will also be a part of the intensified security system at the temple.

Besides, the police personnel deployed in the security will be equipped with bulletproof jackets for which its 24 units will be purchased as well as seven binoculars and 42 torches.

