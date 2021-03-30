In the aftermath of the recent terror attacks, the IGP of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, chaired a security review meeting through video conferencing on Tuesday.

In the meeting, which was attended by senior police officers, Kumar was briefed about the overall security scenario in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges.

While interacting with the officers, the IGP urged upon them to revisit the existing security deployments, including checkpoints/nakas at strategic locations, surprise nakas, and limited surprise CASOs in crowded places etc.

He also urged upon the officers to strategise the deployments on a day-to-day basis to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists and anti-national elements in view of the huge rush of tourists and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He also stressed for better synergy and coordination with other security agencies deployed in their respective areas, besides ensuring regular briefing of the manpower working under their command at all the levels on ground.

Highlighting the importance of the measures to be adopted post-terrorist attack, the IGP directed the officers to formulate a proper Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) so that all proactive measures are adopted immediately, which include Cardon And Search Operations (CASOs), placing cut-off points on exit routes, use of drones etc. to avoid the escape of culprits/suspects.

Kumar also directed the officers to review the existing security deployed with the vulnerable persons residing in their respective areas.

He further instructed the officers to ensure better coordination and synergy with them, besides formulating a mechanism so that prior to their visit to any place or area, they inform the local PCR/concerned police station, for their hassle free and secure movement.

It was also decided that a proper SOP regarding security of protected/vulnerable persons containing DOs/DON’Ts shall be formulated and issued shortly.

The IGP also reiterated the need to enhance anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and intensifying CASOs/anti-terrorist operations in their respective districts and take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in their respective areas.

He instructed the officers to keep a strict vigil over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.

–IANS

