Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar on Wednesday visited Budgam district and chaired a review meeting regarding security scenario, anti-militancy operations and law and order issues, police said.

During the meeting, he took stock of the overall security situation of the district, and emphasised upon the officers to adopt professional approach while dealing with counter-insurgency operations and law and order situations.

“He also held a threadbare discussion regarding the recent murder case and expressed his satisfaction on the investigation of the case. He directed the officers for successful culmination of the case on merits,” a police official said.

The DIG directed all the officers to complete investigation of all pending cases on priority.

