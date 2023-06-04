LIFESTYLEWORLD

Security solutions not enough to eliminate illegal immigration: Tunisian president

Tunisian President Kais Saied said security solutions are not enough to eliminate illegal immigration, according to a statement released by the presidency.

“Illegal immigration has become an incendiary issue that poisons relations between the countries of the northern and southern sides of the Mediterranean basin,” Saied said on Saturday during a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The Tunisian President suggested that an international meeting must be held with the participation of all countries concerned with the issue, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two heads of state also discussed a number of other issues of common interest such as bilateral cooperation, economic and financial difficulties felt by Tunisia, and its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration toward Europe.

