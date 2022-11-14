Additional police force has been deployed at the Baghpat ashram of godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim under the Binauli police circle.

The security of Dera Sacha Sauda’s Barnawa Ashram has been increased in view of the fact that Dera chief, Ram Rahim is presently staying in the Ashram.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of Barnawa Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, is serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail. He has been granted parole for 40 days and during this period and is staying at Barnawa ashram.

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said that a close watch was being maintain at suspicious persons in the ashram.

The IDs of regular visitors, as well as sevadars entering the ashram are being checked and mobile phones are not allowed in.

