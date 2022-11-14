INDIA

Security tightened at Ram Rahim’s ashram in Baghpat

NewsWire
0
0

Additional police force has been deployed at the Baghpat ashram of godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim under the Binauli police circle.

The security of Dera Sacha Sauda’s Barnawa Ashram has been increased in view of the fact that Dera chief, Ram Rahim is presently staying in the Ashram.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of Barnawa Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, is serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail. He has been granted parole for 40 days and during this period and is staying at Barnawa ashram.

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said that a close watch was being maintain at suspicious persons in the ashram.

The IDs of regular visitors, as well as sevadars entering the ashram are being checked and mobile phones are not allowed in.

20221114-123601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Test, Day 2: India reach 199/5 in 2nd innings at...

    HC notice to Gujarat govt on plea challenging new anti-conversion law

    Delhi L-G chairs DDA’s 2nd meet on Master Plan-2041

    Ford India workers’ future in TN govt’s hands: Ex-Union leader