On the eve of country’s Republic Day, extraordinary security arrangements were put in place on Wednesday to ensure hassle-free official functions and celebrations.

In light of twin blasts in Jammu city two days ago, authorities have tightened security deploying all resources to ensure that the terrorists and anti-national elements are kept at bay.

Human intelligence augmented by technology and electronic surveillance have been put in place especially in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

Aerial surveillance by drones, CCTV cameras mounted at traffic crossings, crowded places, vital installations and sensitive establishments together with sharpshooters of the security forces manning vantage positions around the main parade venues in Jammu and Srinagar are some of the highlights of heightened security around the Republic Day.

In contrast to past many years, there was no tension in Srinagar city and other cities and towns of the Valley around this year’s Republic Day.

Despite these arrangements, people moved freely in markets and on streets and the ubiquitous presence of the security forces did not evoke any fear among the pedestrians in Srinagar and other places.

No separatist leader or group has given any boycott call on the eve of the Republic Day this year as well.

In fact, ever since August 2019 when article 370 was abrogated, separatist leaders and their sympathisers have kept a low profile and refrained from giving protest and shutdown calls that had become a routine till 2019.

The main Republic Day parade is being held at the Maulana Azad stadium in Jammu city where the Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha will hoist the national flag and take salute at the parade.

In Srinagar, the main function is being held at the S.K. Cricket Stadium where Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir), P.K. Pole will hoist the tricolour and take salute at the parade.

At all other district headquarters, concerned district development commissioners will preside over the official functions connected with the Republic Day.

Frisking of commuters at different places in and outside Srinagar city and checking of vehicles at various places by the security forces continued on Wednesday.

Makeshift drop gates manned by police and CRPF have come up near different vital installations where entry and exit of people and vehicles are regulated.

Metal detectors, electronic equipment and sniffer dogs are also used to ensure foolproof security.

