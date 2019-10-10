Secy-level officials to oversee development in Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (IANS) The Odisha government on Friday nominated secretary-level officials to oversee development in 10 aspirational districts of the state.

The officials have been directed to closely follow up on the 49 indicators across five sectors — health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill upgradation and basic infrastructure like irrigation, rural electrification, potable drinking water and access to toilets — in these districts.

While Agriculture Production Commissioner P.K. Mohapatra has been assigned to oversee the development in Dhenkanal district, Women and Child Development Secretary Anu Garg will look after the Rayagada district, an official notification said.

Agriculture Secretary Sourabh Garg will oversee the development works in Koraput district, Panchayati Raj Secretary D.R.K Singh in Kalahandi district, Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra in Kandhamal district, Industries Secretary Hemanta Sharma in Nabarangpur district, and Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra will oversee the development work in Nuapada district.

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary S.K. Singh has been assigned for Gajapati district, Health Secretary Pramod Mumar Meherda for Bolangir district and Cooperation Secretary V.V. Yadav for Malkangiri district.

–IANS

