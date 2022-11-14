HEALTHINDIA

Sedentary lifestyle leading to spurt in diabetic cases: Medical experts

A sedentary lifestyle, perfected during the work from home phase in the pandemic, has led to a rise in cases of diabetes, especially among people in their twenties.

Dr Qauser Usman, a senior faculty at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, said, “Even after Covid restrictions are over, companies, particular in some sectors, still have the WFH policy. This is perhaps the reason for the rising cases of diabetes among people between 30 and 40 years. Working professionals must learn to have a good work-life balance.”

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors, said that “Obesity, which is a big contributing factor to diabetes, is increasing among young professionals. They sit for long hours, keep munching on fast food even when they are working. This is an unhealthy lifestyle.”

Dr Mayank Somani said, “Diabetes is rapidly gaining the status of a potential epidemic in India affecting more than 77 million people. It is multi-factorial.”

Medical experts further said that the youth now prefer heavy workouts to make up for loss of physical activity.

“This could be counter productive because the body is suddenly being subjected to high intensity workouts. Brisk walking and light exercise are the best recipe for a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr D.K. Srivastava.

He indicated that heavy workouts could be the reason behind recent deaths of actors in the Hindi film industry.

