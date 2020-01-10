SeduceSomeoneInFourWords is trending, internet in splits

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The internet is filled with thousands of short-lived trends, each seemingly crazier than the last one.

With the help of hashtags, people connect and share joy, humour, news, ideas and opinions about the biggest conversations in real time.

Recently, a weird hashtag — #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords — has caught the fancy of the social media with its users obsessing over how to seduce someone in four words.

The hashtag has gone viral, thus, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and sarcasm on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, German Foreign Office commented, “Your visa got approved.”

“Be my next wife” added another.

One post read, “Couple after the breakup: ‘Acha Banaya Usne Mera’.”

Another user remarked, “Send your account details.”

UK’s largest bakery chain Greggs posted: “Meet me at Greggs.”

–IANS

saurav/arm