The Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud, on Friday brought his two foster daughters to visit the Supreme Court.

According to top court sources familiar with the development, at around 10 a.m., the CJI brought his two daughters, who are differently-abled, to the courtroom from the public gallery. The sources added that it became a surprise for the lawyers in the apex court corridors, when the CJI came to the first court with his two daughters.

A source said that Chandrachud could be heard telling his daughters, “See, that is where I sit”, as he took them on a tour of the apex court premises.

It is learnt that the CJI also took them to the place from where lawyers argue their cases, besides showing them his chamber and courtroom.

Noted lawyer Indira Jaising tweeted, “It’s wonderful to know that the CJI brought his foster children to court. Humanising the court makes it less intimidating. I was once reprimanded by the security for talking a child into court, saying ‘children are not allowed here’.

CJI Chandrachud took charge on November 9 and would remain in office till November 10, 2024.

