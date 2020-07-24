See you soon: Co-star Sanjana to Sushant on ‘Dil Bechara’ release day

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has a special message for her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of release of his last film.

Sushant and Sanjana co-star in “Dil Bechara”, which digitally premieres worldwide on Friday evening. Hours before the film launched, Sanjana paid a tribute to Sushant.

Referring to Sushant as Manny, his screen name in the film, Sanjana wrote on her verified Instagram account: “My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief.”

“As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair.”