To strengthen farmer welfare programmes and develop the agriculture sector across Jammu and Kashmir, two state seed certification agencies of Jammu and Kashmir will go digital through the centralised online seed traceability portal SATHI — Seed Authentication, Traceability and Holistic Inventory.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo said this during the formal launch of the SATHI portal for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Atal Dulloo said that to make seed certification more efficient and transparent with provisions for effective monitoring and traceability of seeds, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, conceived and developed a centralised online system ‘SATHI’ for capturing various parameters such as grower details, seed testing details, lot details, sample details, certification agency, among others of notiied seed varieties.

He highlighted that this move will help farmers to buy quality and genuine seeds besides help in curbing the menace of spurious seed.

The ACS further said that with the help of smart phones, farmers can scan the Quick Response code on the seed pack and various details about the seed will flash on the screen, which will allow farmers to cross-check whether they are buying good quality seeds or not.

He added that the process will not only improve the credibility of seed producers by value addition for seeds in the market but will also help the seed law enforcement authorities to conduct spot assessment of the genuineness of seed and initiate action against offenders.

Dulloo further remarked that with digitisation and traceability in the seed industry, the quality of seed will be effectively monitored and help in better earnings for the farmers.

He added that this digital intervention will strengthen seed exports to developed countries also by ensuring conformity with seed quality and improved efficiency.

The SATHI is a national portal for automation of the entire life cycle of seed, which includes seed production, seed certification, seed traceability and seed supply chain.

Under SATHI, the seed certification system, a process is designed to maintain and make available to the farming community a continuous supply of high quality seeds and plantation material of notified kinds and varieties of crops.

