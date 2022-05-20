Actor-producer-director Sohail Khan made the news last week when he along with his estranged wife Seema were spotted at the Family Court in Bandra, Mumbai. It was confirmed at the time that they went to the court to officially file for divorce.

Seema and Sohail got married in 1998 and the couple are parents to two children. Their marriage lasted 24 years.

Following the filing of the papers, Seema Khan has changed her name on her Instagram handle. She has dropped Khan from her name and now her name reads, “Seema Kiran Sajdeh”.

Even though the couple filed for divorce only last week, they have been living separately for a couple of years now and news of their separation first came to light when Seema signed up for the Netflix show, ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. On the show, it was seen that Seema was living in a separate house.

Seema is an interior designer and was one of the four wives of the popular show. The show followed four Bollywood wives – Maheep Kapoor – Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari – Sameer Soni’s wife and Bhavana Pandey – Chunky Pandey’s wife.

The show was produced by filmmaker Karan Johar. In the very first episode of the show, Seema spoke about her relationship with Sohail Khan and mentioned that they were living separately. She had said at the time that she will always love Sohail and that he was an amazing father.

She said, “I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship. It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meander and go into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy.”

She further added, “Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh met through mutual friends in the late 90s and became friends. They later fell in love and got married within a year.

Despite the fact that Seema is no longer technically with Sohail Khan, she will be a part of the second season of Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ along with the first season’s wives – Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey.