  The Seema Haider-Sachin Meena cross border love story has taken a curious turn with the couple reported missing since the past 24 hours from Rabupura village in Greater Noida located some 50 Kms from New Delhi.

Seema has been facing threats from Pakistan and from right wing activists in India.

The Gau Raksha Hindu Dal has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Seema Haider to leave the country. Ved Nagar, the organisation’s national president, released a video saying Seema Haider could be a Pakistani spy and posed a threat to the country.

Intelligence agencies claim that Seema could be attacked by fundamentalist elements.

Unconfirmed reports said that the couple had been picked up by the ATS that was probing the antecedents of Seema and her intention behind coming to India.

The news of the couple gone ‘missing’ also comes in the wake of ATS holding a probe into the suspicious entry of Seema in India and the possible ISI honeytrap angle.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman with four children, entered India via the Nepal border. She claimed that she was in love with Sachin with whom she came into contact while playing PUBG with him. The two reportedly got married in Nepal and she has been living with Sachin’s family in Noida.

However, the couple stirred a hornet’s nest with a section of the media going overboard and claiming that Seema was an ISI agent. Her previous boyfriend from Pakistan and husband from Saudi Arabia also jumped into the controversy by giving lengthy interviews to TV channels.

Seema Haider had entered India without a valid VISA. She had earlier said that she did not apply for the visa citing the rules in India. Seema and Sachin both were earlier arrested by police in this case but were later released.

The probe agencies are looking into the matter and trying to ascertain facts related to her entry in India as well.

While Seema refuses to return to Pakistan, her family has now asked her also not to return.

