NTK founder-leader and actor-turned-politician Seeman has said that the party would conduct a series of protests against the acquisition of farmers’ land by the Central government undertaking Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd(NLCL).

After participating in the protest march, the NTK leader called upon the NLCL to compensate those who have given lands to the company earlier. He also said that a member of the family should be provided a job in the NLC.

The NTK leader warned that any further acquisition of land would lead to series of stringent protests. He also called upon the NLCL not to acquire any further land.

The PMK is also in the war front and the party state president Anbumani Ramadoss has conducted several protest marches against the acquisition of land by the NLCL.

There has been several protests against the NLCL acquiring the land of the farmers. The PMK has been spearheading a major campaign against the acquisition of land by the Public Sector power major.

