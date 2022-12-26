INDIA

Seeman’s NTK to contest 2024 general elections alone

The NTK of actor-turned-politician Seeman will contest the 2024 general elections in Tamil Nadu alone.

Seeman, whose political plank is Tamil nationalism, is planning to contest the 2024 general elections by projecting Tamil culture and nationalism.

Party sources told media that he would not deviate from the path of contesting the elections on his own. The party, which was formed in 2010, has always contested the elections – both Assembly and Parliament on its own, irrespective of the results. The party has not won a single seat in any of the Assembly or Parliamentary elections it has contested, but it has won a few local body elections in the state.

Sources told IANS that a high-level meeting of party office bearers would be held next month to finalise the strategy for the 2024 general elections and the political decisions to be taken regarding the polls.

The NTK has been opposed to the BJP, Congress, and the Dravidian parties and has always prided itself on the independent stand that the party has been taking since it was floated.

The state-level meeting of the NTK will decide on the future course of action of the party and this meeting is likely to be held after Pongal.

The MNM of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is planning to have an alliance with the DMK-led alliance, and Kamal’s recent participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is considered a political move aimed at the 2024 general elections.

