SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Seems US didn’t like Pak stand on Ukraine conflict: Pak Defence Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif has said Pakistan wanted relations with the US based on mutual respect, local media reported.

However, he added, it seems the US did not like Pakistan’s impartial stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The News reported.

He said Pakistan’s nuclear capability was the most effective deterrent for peace in the region.

He said Pakistan had been an ally of the US since the 1950s. However, how the superpower supported Pakistan in its difficult times was history. “We must learn lessons from history; otherwise it would not forgive us as a nation.”

Asif said US President Joe Biden’s statement showed he had forgotten the history; he had forgotten what Pakistan had done for his country in the past. He said President Biden needed to strike a balance in his opinion about the security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets, The News reported.

The minister said Pakistan gave a careful and calculated reaction over American president’s statement, which was good.

To a question, the defence minister said the American president’s statement about Pakistan’s nuclear assets had practically ended the foreign country conspiracy, claimed by Imran Khan after change of his government.

To another question, Asif said no legislation was in process for amending the Army Act.

20221016-115404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Pak diplomat says he was ‘put under pressure’ to become...

    Reopening schools for girls our responsibility, not world pressure: Taliban

    Five climbers rescued from Nepal peak, 1 missing

    UN education fund announces emergency grant in response to Pak floods