Seerat Kapoor is going to miss her hometown on Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is all about the celebration of love between brother and sister. On this auspicious day, TV actress Seerat Kapoor, who is seen playing the role of Cheeni in ‘Imlie’ , opens up about her plans to celebrate the festival with her brother and actor Viraj Kapoor.

Viraj is known for shows such as ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, ‘Barrister Babu’ and others.

Seerat said that her brother is a complete package of entertainment and he can make her smile anytime with comic acts.

“He is my all time entertainer. Whenever I am down for even a second, he knows and he starts doing stuff to make me smile again and it always works,” she said.

Whenever there is a festival, everyone wants to spend it with the entire family. Similarly Seerat and her brother also love celebrating Bhai Dooj with all the cousins and grandparents. But as Seerat is occupied with her show ‘Imlie’, she is going to miss visiting her grandparent’s house in Panchkula, Haryana.

“We always celebrate bhai dooj with all of our cousins. We go to our maternal grandparents’ house and do the pooja. After that me, my brother and my cousins play either friendly cricket or football. Since all of us are busy with our work this year and living really far away we are going to miss having a fun get-together.”

The relationship between brother and sister is full of little fights, pulling each other’s leg, teasing and bantering. Seerat also never leaves any chance to tease her brother and she has given him many names.

“I call my brother with a lot of names. Can’t share most of them publicly. But yes many times I call him Cheeku with love,” she concluded.

