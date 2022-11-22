ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Seerat Kapoor’s gray character in ‘Maarrich’ is unlike any she has portrayed

Seerat Kapoor, who made her debut with the Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ is all set to play a gray character in the crime thriller ‘Maarrich’ starring Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandan, Nasiruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Dipannita Sharma, and Tayyab Mansuri.

Written and directed by Dhruv Lather, the film revolves around a cop and a killer. Seerat plays a supermodel in the movie and she said that her character is quite unusual and different.

Talking about her role, Seerat said: “My character Reena is a supermodel and is a little more complex than what meets the eye. She’s very layered and so we spent a lot of time discovering and developing all the various shades of her personality. She’s quite unlike any other character that I have portrayed on screen”

The actress was also seen in ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 2’ opposite Nagarjuna and ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ opposite Ravi Teja. In the upcoming film, she is playing a bold character that is not afraid of expressing her opinion.

She further shared: “I have had the good fortune to start a new chapter with such a warm and incredible team and I am grateful for the love the trailer has received.”

Seerat will also be playing the female lead in Dil Raju’s next production venture, which is yet untitled.

