Seerat Kapoor’s Krishna and his Leela will be out “sooner than you think”

Seerat Kapoor, popularly known for starring in south Indian films, has been at home ever since the lockdown was announced. She had two projects waiting to be released Krishna and his Leela and Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma, both of which were set back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the issue, the actress had previously said, “While we understand that our fans would rather favour a theatrical release, due to the sensitive situation we may need to consider OTT platforms. After all, it is an unprecedented circumstance and the need of the hour calls for adaptation. However, Seerat recently updated her Instagram story and Twitter declaring the film will be out soon.

Other actors and cast of the film, Including the film’s producer, Rana Daggubati, shared the same.



