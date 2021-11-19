The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti (AKSS) has sought an apology from Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav for referring to saints as ‘chillumjeevi’ (those who smoke tobacco and cannabis in earthen pipes) and ‘ek rang wale’ (people of one particular colour).

The national general secretary of the AKSS, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, asked Akhilesh to either apologise or ‘face the ire of saints’.

During the fourth phase of his ‘Vijay Yatra’ on Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur on Wednesday, Akhilesh had reportedly referred to saints as ‘chillumjeevi’ and ‘ek rang wale’.

Swami Jitendranand said, “In his bid to target the BJP and its leadership, the SP chief has insulted the saffron-clad seers and their fraternity instead.”

The Swami also defended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in view of the SP chief’s remark.

“Yogi Adityanath is the head of one of the Goraksh peeth of Sanatan Dharma which is worshipped and honoured since ancient times. Nobody has the right to target him for the sake of politics and just because he has become a chief minister,” said Swami Jitendranand.

“The SP chief should immediately apologise for the remarks and avoid dragging seers in the political battlefield for petty electoral gains,” he added.

He warned that the saints will soon launch a campaign against the Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders for targeting the seers’ community for political gains.

–IANS

amita/dpb