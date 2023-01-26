INDIA

Seers at Magh Mela announce support for Dhirendra Shastri

Seers at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj have extended full support to Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Sarkar), the head of Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur district.

The seers have also announced to run a movement against religious conversions on the lines of the one undertaken as part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati presided over the sammelan where the seers announced support to Shastri.

Shastri, 26, has been in the news recently with his huge following of people who believe that he possesses miraculous powers while others dismiss him as a ‘fraud’.

The support comes ahead of Shastri’s visit to the Magh Mela on February 1.

