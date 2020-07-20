Seers keen on PM’s visit to Ayodhya in August

Ayodhya, July 20 (IANS) Ahead of the bhoomi pujan (land worship) on August 5 for the construction of the Ram temple, there is excitement among the sants and people over laying of the foundation stone of the grand temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for the bhoomi pujan on August 3 or 5.

However, no official announcement has yet followed from the PMO. According to sources, a consensus has already been reached that Modi will visit Ayodhya for bhoomi pujan.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president, said, “All Ram Bhakts (devotees) are happy about Prime Minister Modi’s imminent arrival in Ayodhya. He is a Rama as well as a Shiva bhakt. His arrival on the land of Ayodhya will be delightful. He will be performing his obligation towards the nation and society with bhoomi pujan which will pave the way for the construction of the Ram temple.”

Rajkumar Das, a Ballabhakunj Garhi official, said, “The Prime Minister is welcome to the land of Ayodhya. There has been an end to the controversies existing for so many years. People are happy that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple at Ayodhya.”

Saint Shashikant Das, Anjaneya Seva Sansthan president, said, “The temple of Shri Ram is going to be built in the holy city of Ayodhya. It is a matter of great pleasure that the first brick will be laid by Prime Minister Modi. Many sants have sacrificed their lives in the Ram Lalla temple movement. Prime Minister Modi has made a huge contribution in freeing Ram Lalla. It is an occasion for celebration by the whole country along with the people of Ayodhya.”

Iqbal Ansari, a party to the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case, said, “I will welcome the Prime Minister when he comes to Ayodhya. He is the Prime Minister of our country. The state of Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, will benefit as the sants have been demanding for a long time that the Prime Minister comes to Ayodhya. New plans for the development of Ayodhya will be unveiled once the temple construction begins. His visit to Ayodhya is auspicious. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all welcome the Prime Minister to Ayodhya.”

Abhilash, who hails from Ayodhya, says the residents have been waiting for the Prime Minister for a long time. An invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ayodhya on August 3 or 5.

