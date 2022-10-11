INDIA

Sefai prepares to bid adieu to Mulayam

NewsWire
0
0

Multiple helipads, water proof pandals and an unprecedented police bandobast will mark the last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in his native village Sefai on Tuesday afternoon.

The cremation of the late leader is expected to be attended by a large number of VVIPs.

“As of now we cannot disclose the names but the tentative list includes a large number of top politicians from the Centre and state,” said a senior district official.

Workers have been up all night preparing the ground for cremation, space for parking of cars and helipads.

SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, said, “The body will be brought to the ‘pandal’ for the last ‘darshan’ on Tuesday morning. It will be taken to the cremation ground around 3.p.m.”

“The cremation will be held at the family cremation site also called ‘Samadhi Sthal’ near the Sefai Mahotsav venue. It was here that Mulayam Singh’s brother Ratan Singh Yadav was also cremated,” he said.

A pyre of sandalwood is being prepared for his last rites and party workers and perfume traders from Kannauj are reaching Sefai with sandalwood and flowers.

20221011-073004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four held for 6 factory workers’ death after inhaling toxic fumes...

    Akshay Kumar: ‘Khiladi’ changed my life, established my identity

    Flats allotted on 13th floor of 12-storey building in UP

    Endless celebrity posts fill users’ main feed, Facebook fixes bug