Sehgal Hossain’s counsel challeges special court order in cattle smuggling case

Sehgal Hossain’s counsel has moved a petition at the Delhi High Court challenging a special court order which allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to bring Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard to the national capital for questioning in the West Bengal cattle smuggling scam.

In his petition, the counsel on Monday appealed to the Delhi High Court to hear the matter on a fast-track basis.

At the same time, he also forwarded a communique to the ED to prevent the probe agency from taking any step to bring his client to New Delhi before the court delivers a verdict.

Hossain and Mondal are currently under judicial custody at the Asansol Special Correctional Home in West Burdwan district.

Earlier in the day, the special PMLA court in Rouse Avenue, Delhi, ruled in favour of the ED after the latter failed twice on this count before.

Earlier, the ED sleuths had appealed for Hossain’s production warrant at a special court in Asansol. After the appeal was rejected there, the central agency sleuths approached the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

But Justice Ghosh also rejected it and observed that without a proper and valid production document, the central agency could not be allowed to take Hossain to New Delhi and only the PMLA court in the national capital can issue the warrant.

Then on October 15, the ED approached the PMLA court. After the hearing in the matter, the court on Monday approved the ED’s plea to take Hossian to New Delhi and question him at the central agency’s headquarters.

20221018-104803

