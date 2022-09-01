SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Sehwag, Gambhir to captain Gujarat Giants, India Capitals in Legends League Cricket

NewsWire
0
0

Legends League Cricket (LCC) on Thursday announced that former India opening batter Virender Sehwag will lead Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants while his opening partner Gautam Gambhir, will be the skipper of the GMR Group-owned India Capitals.

“I am excited to get back to the Cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing innings once again. I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too. We are extremely excited and eagerly waiting for the draft to pick our team,” said Sehwag.

Season two of Legends League Cricket, to be held in India, will be a great chance for the fans to see their favourite stars in action, led by Sehwag and Gambhir respectively.

“I have always believed cricket is a team game and a captain is as good as his team. While I will be leading the India Capitals team, I will be pushing for a spirited team who are passionate and eager to go out and win as a team. I wish Legends League Cricket all the very best and am looking forward to the upcoming action,” said Gambhir.

The upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket League will be a four-team franchise model, which is a change from the three-team format in its last season and will have 16 matches. The league had also announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th-year celebration of India’s Independence.

LLC Season two will kickstart from September 16 onwards, starting from a special match between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It will be followed by matches in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals venues are yet to be decided.

20220901-174007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Virat Kohli worships Test match cricket, says Ravi Shastri

    T20 World Cup: Oman win toss, elect to bat first against...

    Boland likely to miss Hobart Test due to injury: Report

    Bavuma to lead SA on India’s T20 tour; Stubbs receives maiden...