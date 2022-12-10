Team India’s recent performances have not only sparked off a debate about the miserable form of the players, but also on the need to get the right approach going forward if the Men in Blue wants to make a mark in the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is slated to be held in India next year.

From bowing out from the Asia Cup to losing the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup, Team India has disappointed fans on so many levels. The strategies adopted by the team management have misfired continually over the past year.

The recent ODI series loss to Bangladesh just shows that India has hit rock bottom and now the only thing they can do is rise up.

But the question remains how? Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has said the team needs to “wake up” following the lean patch. “Cryptos se bhi teez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up – wake up,” Sehwag tweeted.

Meanwhile, former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad, too, had slammed the side for following a traditional style of play amid the ever-changing dynamics of the game.

“India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But when it comes to playing Limited overs cricket, our approach is a decade old. England after the 2015 WC first round exit took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team, India need to take tough calls,” Prasad said in a tweet.

“And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & the last 5 years have been poor in ODI’s apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE,” he added.

Earlier, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had said the team needs to follow a uniform playing XI if they want to get back to winning ways.

“Making too many changes in a team isn’t right, because it’s not like India lost all its matches. In two matches, the batters could not deliver what was expected of them and that is the reason that India is in such a state right now. The approach needs to change,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying.

India has not been able to win an ICC final since clinching the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the next ODI World Cup gives the side the perfect opportunity to reclaim the ultimate glory.

After suffering two back-to-back defeats, India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the 3rd ODI on Saturday. The visitors need to get back to winning ways to carry forward the confidence to the Test series which gets underway from December 14.

