Seizure of drugs, exotic animals makes Mizoram enter ‘World Book of Records’

NewsWire
With the disposal of huge quantities of drugs and seizure of large consignments of smuggled exotic animals, Mizoram Police has entered the two prestigious Gold Editions of ‘World Book of Records’, officials said here on Tuesday.

A senior Mizoram Police officer said that London-based World Book of Records’ President and CEO Santosh Shukla recently in a letter to the Director General of Mizoram Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava communicated this feat of the state police.

The Mizoram police got this distinction first for carrying out mega disposal (through burning and bulldozing) of smuggled drugs weighing 930.229 kg valued at over Rs 2,362 crore on June 24 and second for seizure of the largest consignments of 468 smuggled exotic animals.

“We are extremely grateful to the team of the ‘World Book of Records’ recognising the dedication, sincerity and tireless efforts of Mizoram Police in curbing the menace of illegal drugs and checking the smuggling activities,” the official said.

He said that the people also always extended constant support to the Mizoram Police in the efforts of prevention and detection of crimes, curbing the menace of illegal drugs, and checking the overall smuggling activities.

According to central and state security officials the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares an unfenced border with Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

They said, apart from varied illicit drugs, especially heroin, methamphetamine tablets or ‘Yaba’, poppy seeds, opium, ganja, morphine, bottles of cough syrup, other contraband like gold, as well as arms and ammunition are smuggled to other parts of India and neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

20220816-204402

