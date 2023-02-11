The police and election officials on Saturday in Tamil Nadu seized tokens — which were to be allegedly given to voters who would be exercising their franchise in the February 27 Erode-East by-poll — from a car belonging to a DMK leader Sarbudeen, an official said.

In a tweet, Erode district collector H. Krishnanunni said: “Election officials and police seized tokens from the car of DMK South Union treasurer in Tiruppur, Sarbudeen. These tokens are meant to be exchanged for money during the night.”

The seizure was made in Tiruppur district.

The seizure of tokens from the car of a DMK leader put the party in a corner as there were allegations that money was being distributed in the constituency for clinching victory in the polls.

AIADMK leader and former minister, K.A. Sengottiyan who is in charge of the elections, told IANS: “The seizure of tokens from the car of a DMK leader is a serious issue and we have already reached out to the people of the constituency on how DMK was trying to woo the voters.”

The AIADMK has also requested the Election Commission and the police to be more vigilant.

The by-election to Erode-East constituency was necessitated following the passing away of the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Congress.

His father and former union minister, EVKS Elangovan, is the candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, of which Congress is a constituent.

A total of 77 candidates are in the fray for the February 27 by-poll.

20230211-202004