Select Dugout back for India vs B’desh series

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Select Dugout — the language of experts for an avid cricket connoisseur is back for the India vs Bangladesh T20I series. Star Sports Select Dugout commentary panel for the series brings together an illustrious line-up of cricket experts including one of Indias greatest batsmen, VVS Laxman and former coach of the Indian Team Anil Kumble.

Riding on the response received from previous editions and having recently concluded the India and South Africa T20I series, the experts return to provide fans with deeper engagement and detailed analytical and predictive commentary; peppered with demos.

The Select Dugout will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD for all the three T20I matches providing fans with richer analytical experience coupled with a stimulating narrative during matches to stay ahead of the game.

Dugout veteran Dean Jones will be joined by Anil Kumble, Dominic Cork, Mitch McClenaghan, VVS Laxman and Kumar Sangakkara for deeper insights, giving viewers a comprehensive overview on what to expect during the T20 series.

Keeping fan engagement at the core of everything, Select Dugout will continue with their Twitter Q&A offering wherein a fan can tweet his question with the #SelectDugout hashtag and join the conversation with the experts.

The experts will provide cricket enthusiasts an analytical perspective of the on-going match. Viewers will be ahead of the game with point-by-point evaluation and in-depth understanding of each game.

–IANS

kk/bg