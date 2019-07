New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the party should pick a new chief quickly “without further delay”.

“I am not in the process of selecting the new President of the Congress,” Gandhi told the media in Parliament.

Gandhi has refused to continue as the Congress President after the party suffered a major blow in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just 52 of the 542 seats.

