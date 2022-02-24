INDIA

Selection of evaluators for Bihar board exam papers under question

Major irregularities have surfaced in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)’s selection of evaluators for Class 12 board exam papers, starting February 26, as per sources.

A list of teachers, shortlisted by the BSEB and sent to District Education Officers of all the 38 districts of the state, has got leaked and it has been found that in the Saran district, the list of examiners has 35 fake names.

The list contains names like Aura virgin, Kumari Moonlight, Kumari Hope, Kumari Queen, Kumari Talent Pandey, Kumari Auspicious, Knowledge light, Knowledge Goats, Killer Kumar Leone, Kumar Omlight, Kumari Aura, Jay light Pundit, Inhuma offering, Foreman Kumari, Gentle Chaudhary, among others.

The BSEB list has also mentioned the schools where they belong to and work as teachers.

Sources, however, termed it a “scam” to obtain funds on fictitious names and distribute these within themselves.

Officials in Saran district, however, said that such names do not exist in any schools of the district and dismissed it as “printing” mistakes.

“We have received lists of teachers sent by BSEB. Some of the names do not exist in any schools of the district and have . The names are mistakenly printed on the list. We have informed BSEB about the mistakes. Its rectification will be done soon,” District Education Officer, Saran, Ajay Kumar Singh, told IANS.

